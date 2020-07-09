Multiple bomb threats made to Albany, Lee Co. businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple bomb threats have been made to Albany and Lee County businesses, according to officials.
In Albany, Dougherty County Police responded to the Albany Mall shortly before 11:30 a.m. about a bomb threat. The first call threat came in around 11 a.m., according to mall officials.
Officials said some stores chose to evacuate and some remained in business. Mall officials said its evacuation policy is based on recommendations from law enforcement.
The Albany Police Department gave the mall the all-clear.
In Lee County, several threats were made to a number of car dealerships, according to Reggie Rachals, Lee County sheriff.
Threats were made to Hutchinson Kia of Albany, Toyota of Albany, Prince Chevrolet and Finnicum Motors on 82 and 19.
Rachals said 2-3 calls were made to different locations.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
