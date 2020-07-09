Flint RiverQuarium to reopen Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Flint RiverQuarium will now open on Friday.
You should be aware that some recent construction projects are still going on.
All exhibits will be open and Sunday hours have been extended.
They will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are a few changes made when you arrive to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wendy Bellacomo, the marketing manager, told us what people can expect.
“Of course we are going to be taking all the safety precautions, our staff will be in mask. We are doing sanitizing and cleaning on a regular basis. We will have mask available for people when they visit. We strongly encourage our visitors to wear a mask,” said Bellacomo.
Signs will be up and floors are marked to encourage social distancing.
