Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office begins use of force training classes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Are police officers getting enough training?
The video showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before his death has led to a national debate on how law enforcement polices the community and itself.
If you want to be a law enforcement officer in Georgia, you must meet the requirements that include hours of state-mandated training.
In light of increased scrutiny of law enforcement and calls for restructuring, agencies across the country, including the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, is taking its use of force training to the classroom.
Sergeant Gerald Oliver taught a four-hour course about the use of force and de-escalating situations
“The lack of education about people different from us is what hinders us from helping one another,” said Oliver.
More than a month after the death of George Floyd, defensive maneuvers like chokeholds were at the top of minds during the class.
“A chokehold is a hold taught in defensive tactics, we do not teach it because you can’t tell the difference most of the time, so we don’t teach that,” said Oliver.
The training also involves videos showing high-stress case scenarios with officers discussing the best reactions to each situation. De-escalation is the end goal of all conflicts when possible.
“It could help use of forces and because of that it could help with fewer injuries to the community and people that we deal with as well as less injury to us, so if we have the opportunity and time to de-escalate the situation,” said Oliver.
