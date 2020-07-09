Dougherty Co. chapter of Helping Hands to host food drive to help feed students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Senate recently passed Senate Resolution 992, which commends the Helping Hands Ending Hunger Program for its work helping feed school children and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the Dougherty County chapter wants students’ families to know they are having another food distribution next week.
Helping Hands Ending Hunger usually takes the food products that are not eaten at school cafeterias, package them up and donate them to feed the students.
During this pandemic, the program has received grants to obtain food to feed the students and their families and Dougherty County officials said the food is very much needed.
“And it’s impacted a lot of families and it still needs to go because you’ll ask the student sometimes what did you have for dinner last night and their response is chips and a soda. And they are not going to be getting the nutrition they need. So, that’s why we’re hoping this kind of food, this nutrition, it will be something they can eat all weekend,” said Cathy Revell, the director of the Helping Hands Dougherty County chapter.
The program in Dougherty County is run completely by volunteers.
On Tuesday, July 14, Helping Hands will have another food distribution at the Hope Center At the Old Coca Cola Plant in Albany, at 925 Pine Avenue.
It will start run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
You are required to have a paper with your student’s name, grade and the school they attend to check-in at the food drive.
