COVID-19 impact on weight gain & tips to get back on track

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, you aren’t alone.
The “Quarantine 15” refers to the weight gain some people have experienced since stay-at-home guidelines went into effect.
Denise Fields, a Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist based in Valdosta, says this is likely due to a disruption in daily routine and habits.
Over the last few months, post-quarantine, she said her clientele has increased. People want to get back on track and have reached out.
During these uncertain times, Fields says nutrition plays a big role in mental health.
”People feel out of control, once again you have that routine, and that schedule it helps. And two, feeding your body good whole foods and not processed foods can definitely have a positive impact on mental health as well. And that’s why I always don’t promote dieting, more kind of eating whole foods, less processed. Being more active, doing all these things will help you feel better and feel more in control,” said Fields.
For those who want to get back on track, Fields suggests the following:
- Get on a meal schedule. Eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same time every day.
- Plan meals ahead of time.
- Buy healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, instead of processed foods.
- Practice mindful eating.
- Staying active and exercise can help with stress and weight management.
If you would like weight loss support, you can join Field’s Nutrition and Wellness Facebook group.
