Cairo man enters plea in meth trafficking wiretap case

Grim was first arrested in Thomas County on March 14, 2019 in possession of drug paraphernalia. Grim told investigators that he was regularly obtaining large quantities of meth for several years from Joseph “Bae Bae” Jones, 30, of Cairo, including four days prior to the interview in Cairo. Grim, who was on probation, was released and told to have no further contact with Jones. Three days later, on March 17, 2019, agents conducting a legal wiretap on phones used by Jones intercepted Grim placing an order with Jones for a large quantity of meth.