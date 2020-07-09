Bainbridge man found shot; GBI investigates

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Late Wednesday night, Bainbridge Public Safety officers were dispatched to East College Street in reference to shots fired.
Officers arrived and noticed two vehicles with bullet holes parked behind the house. As they searched the area around the vehicles, they found a man lying face down on the ground, as well as empty rifle casings and small-caliber handgun rounds at the scene and in the alley behind the house.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Scene Unit was called to work the scene. The deceased man has been identified as Alfred Lee Smith, 28, of Bainbridge.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting, or the persons involved, is asked to call a Bainbridge Public Safety investigator at (229) 248-2038 or by email here. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
