ASU cancels all fall 2020 sports amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is canceling all fall 2020 sports programs, according to a release from the school.
“Suspending fall sports was a very tough decision. After many days of deliberation, we determined that we would support the SIAC’s decision,” said Marion Ross Fedrick, the president of ASU. “We are committed to the health and safety of our students, coaches and the campus community. This decision helps maintain a safe campus for our students, fans and supporters during this time. We know that our student-athletes were looking forward to competing this fall, and we share in their disappointment. It is critical to continue evaluating these types of decisions that ultimately ensure our campus community’s safety.”
In the release, the university said it “will continue to strongly advocate to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for student-athletes, including fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year, and to recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all.”
“Albany State University has been deliberate in our evaluation whether or not the Golden Rams can safely compete during the fall. In the end, our student-athletes’ health and well-being drove this collective decision to suspend our fall sports,” said Tony Duckworth, the ASU director of athletics. “I am disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, especially given their commitment and love for their respective sport. I know our alumni, fans and community look forward to the Golden Rams returning to competition once health conditions improve. I encourage everyone to do your part in our battle with COVID-19 collectively.”
