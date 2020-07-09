ASU cancels all fall 2020 sports amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Suspending fall sports was a very tough decision. After many days of deliberation, we determined that we would support the SIAC’s decision,” said Marion Ross Fedrick, the president of ASU. “We are committed to the health and safety of our students, coaches and the campus community. This decision helps maintain a safe campus for our students, fans and supporters during this time. We know that our student-athletes were looking forward to competing this fall, and we share in their disappointment. It is critical to continue evaluating these types of decisions that ultimately ensure our campus community’s safety.”