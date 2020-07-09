2 arrested after trafficking meth in Lanier Co.

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after an investigation revealed the trafficking of methamphetamine, according to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the investigation began on July 2 after they received information about a large quantity of methamphetamine.
After conducting surveillance, deputies identified Richard Brown and Kaylee Graddy as the suspects.
Brown and Graddy were found by investigators while pulling into a residence on South Highway 135, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found 606 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, digital scales, a smoking device, and $3,132.
If sold by the gram, the sheriff’s office said the value of the methamphetamine would be over $42,000.
Brown and Graddy were currently on parole awaiting trial for a previous trafficking methamphetamine arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine again.
