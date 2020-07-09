2 arrested after trafficking meth in Lanier Co.

Drugs seized in Lanier Co. (Source: Lanier County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim McCullough | July 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 1:46 PM

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after an investigation revealed the trafficking of methamphetamine, according to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began on July 2 after they received information about a large quantity of methamphetamine.

After conducting surveillance, deputies identified Richard Brown and Kaylee Graddy as the suspects.

Brown and Graddy were found by investigators while pulling into a residence on South Highway 135, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found 606 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, digital scales, a smoking device, and $3,132.

If sold by the gram, the sheriff’s office said the value of the methamphetamine would be over $42,000.

Brown and Graddy were currently on parole awaiting trial for a previous trafficking methamphetamine arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine again.

