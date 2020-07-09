Arrest warrants secured after multiple entering auto cases in Lanier, Berrien counties

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Arrest warrants have been secured for three people in connection to multiple entering auto cases in Lanier and Berrien counties, according to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said on June 24, they received multiple entering auto complaints in the Millpond subdivision.
After getting surveillance from residents, deputies got footage of two suspects, according to a release.
Investigators also learned that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office had several similar cases that occurred during the same time period.
After the two agencies shared information, Lanier County deputies said they secured warrants for Trenton Proffitt, Brandon Russ and Sage Allman.
The warrant is for multiple counts of entering auto, theft by taking and interference with government property.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging residents to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
