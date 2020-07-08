VSU plans return for fall amid COVID-19 padnemic

“We want to say to all of our students, faculty and staff, please be considerate of the health of your fellow Blazers and wear a mask. If we do have people, and we may, who are resistant to that, we will begin by asking them please put on a mask. We are providing masks for a lot of people this fall. But if people flat out refuse to do that, there will certainly be penalties through the student code of conduct and human resources,” said Dr. Robert Smith, VSU provost and vice president of academic affairs.