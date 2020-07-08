Thomasville PD posts breakdown of Fourth of July weekend firework calls

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department released a breakdown of firework calls from the Fourth of July weekend.
Public Information Officer Cpl. Crystal Parker said they’ve had many complaints come in about fireworks since May.
She decided to post each call from July 3-5 to the Thomasville Police Department’s Facebook page.
”It was to let people know that look, we hear you, we know you’re aggravated with all the fireworks. It was also wanted to show the call volume of the entire weekend while all that was going on just to kind of give people a greater idea of what our officers were handling throughout the weekend,” said Parker.
Parker also said they had extra staffing come in for the weekend, but it would’ve been helpful to have even more with the calls they received.
She said they’ve only had about three complaints come in since Monday.
