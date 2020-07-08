Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after Burton man killed with machete

BURTON, Ga. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after a man was attacked with a machete in Burton early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to a report of a fight at a home on Horton Drive. They arrived to find a man swinging a machete towards the ground. The man fled after deputies directed him to drop the machete. Deputies found 68-year-old Rodney Watson laying wounded on the ground. Watson was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.
Witness interviews indicated the man that attacked Johnson was 46-year-old Michael Goode. Goode already had an active arrest warrant for an unrelated assault and battery.
Deputies located Goode inside of a home on Horton Drive. They surrounded the building and took Goode into custody on the outstanding arrest warrant he has. Investigators are currently obtaining additional warrants to charge him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone who has information regarding this case is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
