Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

By Kim McCullough | July 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 1:43 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday, at 7:30 a.m.

Details of the food distribution:

  • The event will be held at Thomas County Central High School, 4686 US Highway 84.
  • It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • No ID or proof of income is required.
  • The limit is one box per household and two boxes minimum per vehicle. The adult members of the household must be present.
  • Also, be prepared to open your truck. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, food boxes can not be placed inside the vehicle.

