Second Harvest set to host food distribution event in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia will host a food distribution event in Thomasville on Friday, at 7:30 a.m.
Details of the food distribution:
- The event will be held at Thomas County Central High School, 4686 US Highway 84.
- It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- No ID or proof of income is required.
- The limit is one box per household and two boxes minimum per vehicle. The adult members of the household must be present.
- Also, be prepared to open your truck. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, food boxes can not be placed inside the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.