Scattered showers and hotter temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical rain and isolated thunderstorms continue through the evening. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and strong winds. The activity gradually tapers off around midnight although a few pockets of rain may linger overnight.
Rain chances hold but relax to more seasonal scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms the next 7 days.
So far, clouds and rain have kept temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average with highs in the low-upper 80s. Summer heat sizzles with hotter and very humid conditions into the weekend. Highs top low-mid 90s and with high humidity it’ll feel like 100-105°+.
