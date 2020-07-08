Health officials stress following guidelines after spike in cases

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - After a rise in COVID-19 cases in Grady County, health officials urge you to continue following guidelines for everyone’s safety.
Wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and using proper hygiene when you cough or sneeze are all things they said should still be followed.
They're also encouraging everyone to get tested, whether they feel symptoms or not.
District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis explained what else is important to remember as we go about our daily lives.
”It would be a mistake to assume that because the frequency of death is going down, that the virus is gone. It’s still a threat in the community. Be careful about mixing out in the community. It’s tempting to let your guard down and go back to a normal way of life,” said Dr. Ruis.
Dr. Ruis said not being cautious can be very dangerous, especially for the elderly and chronically ill.
Cairo Mayor Howard Thrower said anyone coming into city buildings must wear a mask until further notice.
