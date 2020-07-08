Frito-Lay announces $200M expansion, 120 jobs in Houston Co.

“For more than 30 years, the Frito-Lay Perry site has been a proud member of the Houston County community and a key contributor to the Georgia economy,” said Callum Bissett, senior site director. “As the largest Frito-Lay manufacturing facility in the U.S., our Perry site employs more than 1,000 dedicated employees. We appreciate the support and vision of state and local officials – including the team at the Development Authority of Houston County – who have been instrumental to our continued growth.”