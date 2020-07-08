Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible, gusty winds and lightning. More scattered activity is expected Thursday which will allow highs reach 90 degrees. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 90s with heat index values approaching 105. Rain chances will be seasonable around 40%. Rain chances rise some early next week. That should moderate the heat some.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
