Another Moody AFB child center employee test positive for COVID-19, center remains closed

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another employee at the child development center on Moody Air Force Base has been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing the center to stay closed.
According to a statement, the employee had contact with other staff but not children. That person did have contact with other employees who care for children.
It can be tough for parents to have to send their kids back to daycare or school during a pandemic.
We spoke to a mother of three, whose little boy goes to the child care center at the base. She tells me she really trusts her child is safe.
“Absolutely all three of my children have attended a child development center on an airforce installation. I would not have it any other way. The staff there is amazing. They have taken so many precautions that have blown my mind on how to ensure and trying to prevent COVID,” said Elizabeth Boone.
Boone’s husband is an active duty at the base. She recently sent one of her boys back to daycare, scared there wouldn’t be a spot later on.
She tells me base staff contacted her instantly and informed her about what was going on.
“I’ve talked to other families at other bases and I feel like seriously, the CDC on base, child development center on base is going above and beyond. And you know, it’s two cases but I mean.. Woohoo, Valdosta. We need to get it together because these cases are constantly increasing and so it’s going to be a struggle for a little bit until we are all on board and unite together on trying to prevent as much as possible,” said Boone.
The center was supposed to open Tuesday but will now remain closed until July 13, once cleared by the Department of Public Health.
