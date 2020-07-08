Albany partners with Ga. Tech for home energy savings study

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED), as part of the Smart Cities Initiative partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology (Ga. Tech), is welcoming independent researchers gathering data on home energy savings.
Organizers will discuss strategies to use city data and the open-access Hub platform to increase transparency, a release from the city states.
Recipients of the home energy programs through the city will get a postcard in the mail seeking their participation in a focus group. Participation is voluntary, and participants may opt-out at any time without penalty, the release states.
A link will be shared with each individual and their personal information will be safe and will not be shared. Participants will receive a $10 gift certificate to local businesses, city officials said.
“The City of Albany has made great strides with the Smart Cities Initiative,” Shelena Hawkins, DCED director, said. “We are excited to see what our city’s residents can teach us during this historic time in our lives.”
“This is an extraordinary place,” said Dr. Omar Asensio, project principal investigator for the study. “We want the residents to share their experience and opinions to help tell the story of the City of Albany.”
City officials said this initiative seeks to bridge the gap between the available data and the “need for a comprehensive, flexible, and accurate database that can provide the information necessary to manage the City of Albany’s housing inventory effectively.”
The group wants public housing funds to be used for the maximum benefit to the city, according to the city.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.