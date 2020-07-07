Valdosta State Blazers football returns for voluntary workouts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazer’s football team took to the field Tuesday, for the first time since mid-march.
Voluntary workouts resumed this week, four weeks before the start of training camp.
Head Coach Gary Goff told me safety is a top priority.
So, the team is working out in groups of 10, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when inside.
He said they’re allowed to have in-person meetings, but to keep the risks of contracting COVID-19 low, he said they might continue their team zoom meetings.
Goff told me discipline is key if they want a season in 2020.
“We can’t come back to campus right now and think it’s going to be like last fall and have big get togethers and cookouts and what not. We need to be very disciplined if we want to have a season. Yesterday, I was extremely concerned that we got people back lifting. We’ve got to be safe, and social distance and masks and all. But, I was also extremely excited that we get to see our team and get to see the coaches and get back to work,” said Goff.
The Blazers are set to open their season against Savannah State on Sept. 5 at home.
