Southern Regional Technical College begins reopening campuses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) is beginning to reopen their campuses this week.
SRTC President Jim Glass said they’ve had a recovery plan in place since they closed in March.
Since then, staff has been working in shifts. They’ll return full-time July 13 to prepare for fall enrollment.
“We are preparing all of our buildings, all of our major campuses and adult ed. sites as well. We have purchased foggers, several thousand masks for our staff, we’re cleaning high traffic areas, installed plexiglass for our front line people to protect them,” said Glass.
He said they’re following all CDC, Technical College System of Georgia and Department of Public Health protocols.
Since starting Monday and moving forward, students can make appointments online.
“They can make appointments whether it’s our financial aid people, they can go to our libraries, they can come and talk about their student accounts, they can go to admissions,” said Glass.
He said their plan is to have in-person classes for the fall semester, but their hybrid and online classes will still be available.
“At our college, we need the hands-on activities, and we’re going to limit our gen. ed classes to 25 students so that we can social distance. Our lab classes will require PPE and the social distancing aspect,” Glass said.
He adds their exposure control coordinator put together many of their protocols.
“We have an isolation room on each one of our campuses. If we have a student that’s not feeling well, they will notify their instructor. That instructor will then notify the exposure control coordinator, and we will isolate that student until we can get them off campus. And the same goes for faculty and staff,” said Glass.
Glass said he’s seen a positive response from students, faculty and staff.
He thinks they're excited to head back to campus as they do their best to provide a safe environment for everyone.
The school will open to the public on July 20.
