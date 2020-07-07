South Ga. woman writes book to help understand race, anti-racism, protests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As protests in the United States continue, attention has turned to systemic injustice.
“The purpose of ‘Honeysuckle’ is to shed light on that truth and start that process of confession of repentance and ultimately justice,” Author Tifara Brown said.
Brown, a recent UGA graduate, grew up in South Georgia.
She wrote ”Honeysuckle: Poems and Stories from a Black Southerner.”
“You can’t separate the Deep South from its history of racism, prestigious and so for me, a lot of my experiences was of me being challenged on occupying space and it was clear that I was not welcome,” said Brown.
Brown said being an African-American hindered her education. She said taking advance and honors classes was a constant struggle.
“The racist comments that I would have to endure from my classmates, the jokes, the derogatory things that they would say about the quote on quote ‘ignorant black students.’ Because in their mind, I wasn’t considered Black because I was intelligent, because in that setting, you can’t be black and intelligent. You have to choose one,” said Brown.
Brown said she wants leaders in the city, school system and counties to stand up against systematic oppression and work towards providing equal opportunity to all races, including African-Americans.
“That is why we have this up and right model of these brilliant students leaving these small towns and never coming back it is because there is no opportunities and there is no support for them to cultivate their businesses and cultivate their ideas and their innovations,” said Brown.
