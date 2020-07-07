My Senior: Whit Hayes

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Thomas County Central High School.
Whit Hayes has played golf competitively since 6th grade, but has played the sport since he was 6 years old.
During his sophomore and junior seasons, he qualified for state, where he finished in the top 20 out of 90 golfers junior year.
Junior year he was selected to play as an All-Star.
His team won that match and he won the MVP award.
“My junior year I had a really good coach, his name was Coach Branch and he’s now a principal at an elementary school in Valdosta. He was a really big supporter, and a real big fan of me. And he really helped me get their motivationally for state and region and stuff and helped me play really, really good,” said Hayes.
He was qualified for state this year, but just a couple of tournaments in COVID-19 ended the season.
“We had a good looking team, we had a bunch of new seniors. And when Corona came around I was kind of disappointed and I was like, ‘Well, you know stuff happens and that’s the way the cookie crumbles,‘” said Hayes.
He told me he decided to not play golf during his freshman year of college, but that doesn’t mean he won’t find a course to play on in his free time.
“It’s just a lot of fun and it’s just nice to kind of travel around and see different courses and meet a lot of new people. And it’s just a fun time in general,” said Hayes.
Hayes will be attending Kennesaw State University in the fall and will major in Marketing.
