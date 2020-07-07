More tropical rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active weather pattern continues with showers and isolated thunderstorms pushing east across SGA. Some strong storms are possible with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds. Storms are expected to remain below severe limits.
The area of low pressure, Invest 98L, that kept us wet yesterday has moved further east. The system still has the potential to become a tropical storm once in moves into the Atlantic the next couple of days.
Tropical moisture remains with rain chances holding but relaxing to more seasonal scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Clouds and rain are keeping temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average as highs top low-upper 80s. Late week drier air returns which allows more sunshine resulting in hotter and very humid conditions. As highs top low-mid 90s with high humidity it’ll feel like 100-105°+.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.