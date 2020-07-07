3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery case due back in court

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The three suspects charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to appear in a Glynn County courtroom next week.
The hearing is set for Friday, July 17, for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan. A notice for the hearing shows attorneys for the suspects have filed a motion to strike the illegal appointment of the district attorney and a motion for relief from inflammatory statements made by people claiming to speak for Arbery and his family. Bond is also scheduled to be discussed for Bryan.
The three men were indicted on June 24 by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges in the death of Arbery. They also face aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment charges.
