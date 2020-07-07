Man charged in early Sunday morning Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been charged in connection to an early Sunday morning homicide in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Travis Graham, 20, turned himself in at the Valdosta Police Department in connection to the death of Jeffery Franklin, 18. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Graham was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Graham was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Graham’s mugshot.
