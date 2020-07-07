Georgia Governor issues State of Emergency citing holiday weekend violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency on Monday citing weeks of increased violent crime and property destruction in the City of Atlanta. The declaration authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.
A press release from his office says that over 30 Georgians were injured by gunfire over the July 4th weekend. Five died as a result of gun-related injuries.
“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” said Governor Kemp. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”
The declaration will allow the Georgia National Guard to provide support at state buildings to include the Georgia State Capital, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor’s Mansion.
This move will allow state law enforcement to increase patrols on roadways and communities, particularly in the City of Atlanta.
Read more on the Governor’s order here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.