Ga. fugitive arrested in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Coweta County, Georgia has been arrested in east Alabama.
Opelika police report that 43-year-old JB Mitchell II, of Valley, was arrested just before 2:00 a.m. on July 6.
Mitchell was wanted in Coweta Co. on a felony warrant of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, attempting to elude and obstruction of law enforcement.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail where he awaits an extradition hearing.
