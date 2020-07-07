Downtown Thomasville business owner sees brighter side of closing due to COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses in Downtown Thomasville are back open and serving the community again.
“His Daughter Boutique” sits in the heart of downtown.
Owner Lori Roach said it was nerve-wracking to close her doors when the pandemic hit, but she also said it was sort of a blessing in disguise.
Roach said for the safety of their customers, they decided to close on March 20.
Two months later, they reopened their doors as they saw more people out and ready to shop as downtown slowly re-opened.
Roach said their brick-and-mortar store was about 60 percent of their business, so while closing it was scary, there was also some good that came from it.
”During that downtime, we were really able to build our community and focus on building relationships with our customers, and I felt like that was huge for building our company. So really it allowed us to kind of slow down, remember why we started, take care of our customers, and then we were able to kind of grow from there,” said Roach.
Roach said having their online store really helped them stay afloat through the pandemic, as 40 percent of their sales come from it.
She said June and July are usually their slowest months, so they hoped reopening now would ease then back into the swing of things, but since then, they’ve been shocked at how busy it’s been.
Roach said she thinks it could be from people not going on vacation as much, so they’re really heading to Downtown Thomasville to support their local businesses.
