Dougherty Co. increases minimum wage for workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some workers in Dougherty County recently saw a pay increase, according to county officials.
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners voted to raise the minimum wage for county employees that earned $8.64 an hour. About 87 employees got an increase to $10.50 an hour.
The county said this included laborers, custodians, warehouse workers, among other employees.
“These employees are among some of our hardest working employees,” said Michael McCoy, the Dougherty County administrator. “We are pleased to be able to raise their pay so that they can enjoy a higher quality of living as they give back to the citizens of Dougherty County.”
Supervisory employees also got pay increases.
The pay increases went into effect on Monday.
