DCP: Surveillance footage shows thieves taking lottery tickets, beer from Albany food mart

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) needs your help in identifying two men in a burglary.
Police said they burglarized a food mart near the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road early Sunday morning.
“The owners came to their store and when they started opening the store, they noticed that there is glass on the floor, and it was glass on the outside and that is when they realized that someone had broken into their business,” said DCP Det. David Flick.
Police said they came from the woods to the corner of the store.
“What was immediately clear of both of them is that as they approach the food mart, the larger male wearing a blue shirt stood on a chair and actually shot one of the surveillance cameras,” said Flick.
Police said they then made their way to the store, going in and out several times. They were there for almost an hour.
“Another point prior to them getting into the building they had shot one of the roll up doors mechanism that helps the door run up and down,” said Flick.
Police said the two stole stole 12 lottery tickets and two cases of beer. Everything was worth over $250.
“We were able to trace it back to their camera system and it shows two individuals, they look like either possibly white, Caucasian males or could possibly be Hispanic. They approach from the woods from the north east corner of the building,” said Flick.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.