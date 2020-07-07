Cook Co. EMA talks increase in COVID-19 cases

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County officials are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
They are giving free masks at different locations and raising awareness in the community
Cook County’s EMA Director Johnny West said he’s seen a steady rise in COVID-19 numbers since June 1.
There were 51 cases then and as of Tuesday, a month later, there are 195 cases.
“The main thing we want to reiterate is wear your mask. A lot of people are saying, ‘well a lot of people are not wearing it.’ Well, it’s protecting you and when you are wearing a mask, you might be protecting somebody else from you. You might be asymptomatic, you might have it but not know it. So, it’s stopping the spread that way,” West said.
West said GEMA and the state donated 3,000 masks to give to the community. The free masks are being handed out to Dollar Generals in Lenox, Sparks, Adel and Cecil. They are also giving N95 masks to families who are affected to help stop the spread within the household.
Which is why West said they are seeing the numbers go up.
“We’ve seen households that it’s moved through. We seen cases of families in groups that have gone to the beach and rented condos and come back and the entire group be positive,” West said. “Or have one come back and several others come back negative. It’s all over. We’ve seen neighbors, outdoor barbecues, fishing trips. we are hearing all kinds of different stories on how they think they contracted it.”
Besides wearing masks, West also said to keep social distancing. When you’re at the store, leave room between you and the next person in line. Don’t get into crowded areas. Leave your family home when going on a store run. Get in, get what you need and get out.
West said the community has been responding very well when it comes to following their guidance and recommendations.
“Around the Memorial Day weekend, we seen it go away. Everybody was like ‘well it’s over with, the heat is going to kill it. It’s not going to be as bad’, but now that we seen it rapid influx in numbers. We’re starting to see people wear masks again,” said West.
