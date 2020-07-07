Archbold sees 3 new COVID-19 deaths in latest weekly numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system saw three new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly virus numbers, according to an Archbold press release Tuesday.
The total number of deaths is now at 61. In last week’s report, the death toll was at 58.
Below are the latest numbers from all Archbold facilities:
- Total positive results – 647
- Total negative results – 4,689
- Total hospital admissions – 289
- Total deaths – 61
Below is the data from the past seven days for the hospital system:
- New positive results – 56
- New negative results – 405
- New hospital admissions – 15
- New deaths – 3
Below are the current number of COVID-19 patients at each Archbold hospital:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital - 12
- Brooks County Hospital - 0
- Grady General Hospital - 0
- Mitchell County Hospital - 2
