APD receives coronavirus response grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly a quarter-million dollars of federal money will be coming to Albany as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF).
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley requested the approval of the Albany City Commission to accept the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for $232,742.
The money must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 virus has severely impacted our community, and everyone must be diligent in their efforts to prevent and contain and any further spread of this virus,” said Persley. “The Albany Police Department will continue to provide the service that the community expects. With this funding, we can be better prepared to respond to their needs while doing so in a safer and better-protected capacity.”
On March 30, the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance began seeking applications for the CESF program.
Projects and purchases allowed include, but are not limited to:
- Overtime
- Equipment, including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment
- Hiring
- Supplies, such as gloves, masks and sanitizer
- Training
- Travel expenses, mainly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas
