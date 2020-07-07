Another food giveaway set for Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church, at 1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, is offering free food on July 25 at 8:30 a.m. until all food and is given out.
Details:
- You must be present to receive food, and there is one box per family.
- Bring a picture ID, and it is first come first served.
- USDA income guidelines apply.
- You must be at least 18 to participate.
- For more information, call (229) 276-0087, send an email by clicking here or contact any member of the Northern Heights Baptist Church.
The drive is sponsored by Mobile Manna and Second Harvest of South Georgia.
