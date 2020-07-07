Albany Tech practical nursing program clears accreditation hurdle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted candidacy status to the Albany Technical College (ATC) practical nursing program, demonstrating it is currently compliant with selected ACEN standards and criteria.
The program has further demonstrated the potential to achieve ACEN accreditation, the technical college said in a release.
Effective June 23, the program is a candidate for initial accreditation by that body.
“This is a positive step in the direction of accreditation for our Practical Nursing Program here at Albany Technical College,” Anthony Parker, ATC president, said. “We understand the importance of well-qualified faculty and how that translates into graduates that serve our local and regional healthcare community.”
This achievement means the program will be added to the ACEN listing of candidates.
“One of our objectives is to assist individuals in their career goals by creating a diploma to degree bridge for those LPN graduates who wish to move forward with their education and pursue an ASN degree at Albany Technical College,” said Lisa Stephens, dean of business and healthcare technology.
The nurse administrator and the faculty will attend an upcoming ACEN self-study forum to facilitate a better understanding of the accreditation process.
The program should be transitioning into full accreditation by June 2022.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.