Albany to seek grant funding for grocery stores in ‘food deserts'

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has requested approval from the Albany City Commission to apply for funding to build grocery stores in food desert areas, according to a release from the city.
The city said the first step is to submit a letter of intent. This is part of the request for funding application process.
The intent letter is required to request funding from the Targeted Small Grants program and is due by July 10.
“For (fiscal year) 2020, the reinvestment fund will make available up to $3 million for innovative fresh food retail and food system enterprises that seek to improve access to healthy foods in under-served areas, to create and preserve quality jobs, and to revitalize low-income communities,” the city said in the release.
“Available grant awards will be made for eligible projects from $20,000-$200,000. Grant awards can assist projects with a variety of aspects of retail or enterprise development, renovation, and expansion. The grants will be one-time investments of capital into a food retail or food enterprise project in order to address higher costs and initial barriers in under-served areas.”
The grant funding will be available through America’s Health Food Financing Initiative.
If a project is deemed eligible, an invitation to submit a full application will be sent, according to the city.
