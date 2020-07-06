18-year-old killed after fight at Valdosta party

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Sunday homicide in Valdosta is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Sunday, around 2:40 a.m., police responded to a home in the 3500 block of Lenox Drive when someone called 911 about a person being shot.
When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Franklin, 18, of Cook County, with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Emergency personnel tried to first aid before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned a small party was at the home when a fight broke out with several people. During the fight, someone got a firearm and shot, and the victim was hit.
Police said there is someone in custody but they have not released their name. They were taken to Lowndes County Jail.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Franklin’s family and friends during this time. This was an unnecessary act of violence that cost the life of a young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
