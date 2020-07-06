Rickey Smiley’s daughter shot in Houston

View this post on Instagram

My youngest daughter @ryn.smiley was shot this past weekend while trying to get food from #Whataburger in #Houston, and I talked about it this morning during @garywdtea’s segment. Thank you to everyone who's keeping her lifted in prayer, and to everyone who has sent well wishes her way. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾