A rather soggy week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Invest 98L, a tropical disturbance, continues spinning over SGA. Bands of moderate to heavy rain cover the area with a few thunderstorms. As the system slowly moves away rain chances hold. A southwest flow keeps a tropical air mass in place with rain and thunderstorms likely the rest of the week. There’s a marginal risk for excessive rainfall of 2-3″ which may lead to flash flooding in isolated areas.
The NHC has given Invest 98L a 40% chance of development once it moves into the western Atlantic, off the Carolina coast later this week.
Rain chances taper off just a bit late week into weekend. Drier air filters in Friday which brings more sunshine and hotter 90s again. Factor in the humidity feels like readings will range between 100-105+. You’ll definitely welcome any cooling showers and thunderstorms that develop in hometown.
