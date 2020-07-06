A rather soggy week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Invest 98L, a tropical disturbance, continues spinning over SGA. Bands of moderate to heavy rain cover the area with a few thunderstorms. As the system slowly moves away rain chances hold. A southwest flow keeps a tropical air mass in place with rain and thunderstorms likely the rest of the week. There’s a marginal risk for excessive rainfall of 2-3″ which may lead to flash flooding in isolated areas.