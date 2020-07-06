Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has seen its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 patients since late May, according to the hospital system’s latest numbers.
As of Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 449
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 106
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“As our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients remained steady in the thirties for several weeks, we reduced the public reporting of our numbers to once a week. In keeping with our pledge of transparency, we promised to include additional public releases if conditions warranted,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “Today, we feel compelled to share our most current numbers since we are over 50 COVID-19 patients for the first time since late May. Friday, we admitted seven new COVID-19 patients in Albany, our highest one-day total since May 22, and we know other communities in Georgia are currently seeing even greater increases.”
Steiner said the numbers serve as a warning to every Georgian and that the virus is not going away.
“People are still getting sick, and the number of patients requiring hospitalization is increasing,” Steiner said. “The only way to reverse that trend is through adherence to CDC guidelines. That means wearing masks, practicing proper social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing or sanitizing your hands often. We encourage Georgians to recommit themselves to following these guidelines to protect themselves and those around them.”
