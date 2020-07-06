Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

“As our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients remained steady in the thirties for several weeks, we reduced the public reporting of our numbers to once a week. In keeping with our pledge of transparency, we promised to include additional public releases if conditions warranted,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO. “Today, we feel compelled to share our most current numbers since we are over 50 COVID-19 patients for the first time since late May. Friday, we admitted seven new COVID-19 patients in Albany, our highest one-day total since May 22, and we know other communities in Georgia are currently seeing even greater increases.”