My Senior: Isaiah Donaldson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Dougherty High School.
Isaiah Donaldson has been a force for the Trojans football team for the past four years.
He also played soccer, wrestled, and ran Track and Field, and was the class president.
The two-star offensive lineman is taking his talents to Albany State University.
Something he didn't know would be possible until the summer of his senior year.
“It’s home. There’s nothing like your home town. Being a part of a home town crowd. It’s when they invited me to campus and talked to me, they treated me like family, like I was already there. So, that’s just made it even better and made me want to stay,” said Donaldson.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended his senior track season before it started.
Donaldson told me he soon shifted his focus to staying in shape for football for when he joins the Rams this fall.
“At the time it was in between, like ‘Oh, we might have track meet, we might not.’ And then I was like, ‘Okay, now we don’t have a season no more.’ It hurt at first, but then it was like we just have to get over it,” said Donaldson.
Donaldson is pursuing a degree in nursing at ASU.
