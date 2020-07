A Tropical Disturbance slowly works across southwest Georgia over the next 3 days. It will bring widespread showers and thunderstorm with locally heavy rain. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with some areas receiving more. Temperatures will be held in the mid 80s. Rain chances ease to a more seasonable 30%-50% to end the week and last into the weekend. That will allow highs to reach the lower to middle 90s.