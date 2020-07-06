DCP needs help finding shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man involved in a shooting.
The shooting happened at Cowboy Bill’s Bar on Sylvester Highway on June 28.
The man was caught on camera shooting at other patrons that were at the bar following a separate incident, according to DCP.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or the incident is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
