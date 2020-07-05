14-year-old shot in Cordele during Fourth of July celebration

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday during a Fourth of July celebration in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m., inside Holsey Cobb Village apartment complex.
Originally, police said they responded to Crisp Regional after they were notified that a victim was being treated for a gunshot wound.
The victim did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.