ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wetter weather takes over into early next week. Widespread showers/t-storms are likely with heavy rainfall possible that could result in localized flash flooding. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the mid-upper 80s. Less coverage of showers/t-storms by the latter half of the week. Temperatures soar into the low-mid 90s by next weekend with “feels-like” readings in the low 100s.