VR for Good: Virtual reality program helping hospice patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Savannah College of Art and Design are helping to improve the lives of hospice patients by using virtual reality through a project called “VR for Good.”
They've created three interactive virtual reality experiences that can reduce a patient's pain, anxiety, and can provide a much-needed escape. These experiences include a hot air balloon bucket list travel experience, an underwater interactive adventure, and a farm experience that can be used for physical therapy.
One of SCAD's partners in creating these experiences was Hospice Savannah.
“We are seeing that beautiful community go beyond SCAD and Hospice Savannah — these students are from all over the world, and they are working in sync for the good of others,” Hospice Savannah Presdident/CEO Dr. Kathleen Benton said.
The Daniel DeLoach Memorial Fund, created in Benton’s brother’s memory after he passed away from a life-threatening illness, is helping to fund the necessary VR equipment for Hospice Savannah patients.
