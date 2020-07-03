Valdosta State Prison sees a dozen employees test positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A dozen staff members at Valdosta State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest numbers.
Of those, four have recovered.
The prison has not seen any inmates test positive for the virus.
Autry State Prison
- Staff that tested positive: 11
- Staff recovered: 10
- Inmates that tested positive: 76
- Inmates recovered: 72
- Inmate deaths: 3
Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center
- Staff that tested positive: 8
- Staff recovered: 5
- Inmates that tested positive: 31
- Inmates recovered: 31
Calhoun State Prison
- Staff that tested positive: 17
- Staff recovered: 16
- Staff deaths: 1
- Inmates that tested positive: 55
- Inmates recovered: 45
- Inmate deaths: 1
Coffee Correctional Facility
- Inmates that tested positive: 177
- Inmates recovered: 1
- Inmate deaths: 1
Colquitt County Correctional Institute
- Inmates that tested positive: 11
- Inmates recovered: 11
Dooly State Prison
- Staff that tested positive: 8
- Staff recovered: 8
- Inmates that tested positive: 17
- Inmates recovered: 10
- Inmate deaths: 1
Lee State Prison
- Staff that tested positive: 20
- Staff recovered: 20
- Inmates that tested positive: 21
- Inmates recovered: 19
- Inmate deaths: 2
Mitchell County Correctional Institute
- Inmates that tested positive: 3
- Inmates recovered: 3
Wilcox State Prison
- Staff that tested positive: 1
- Staff recovered: 1
- Inmates that tested positive: 0
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.