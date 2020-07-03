Valdosta State Prison sees a dozen employees test positive for COVID-19

Valdosta State Prison sees a dozen employees test positive for COVID-19
Valdosta State Prison. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | July 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 3:05 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A dozen staff members at Valdosta State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest numbers.

Of those, four have recovered.

The prison has not seen any inmates test positive for the virus.

| The latest state prison COVID-19 numbers from the Georgia Department of Corrections. |

Below are other numbers for prisons in the WALB viewing area:

Autry State Prison

  • Staff that tested positive: 11
  • Staff recovered: 10
  • Inmates that tested positive: 76
  • Inmates recovered: 72
  • Inmate deaths: 3

Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center

  • Staff that tested positive: 8
  • Staff recovered: 5
  • Inmates that tested positive: 31
  • Inmates recovered: 31

Calhoun State Prison

  • Staff that tested positive: 17
  • Staff recovered: 16
  • Staff deaths: 1
  • Inmates that tested positive: 55
  • Inmates recovered: 45
  • Inmate deaths: 1

Coffee Correctional Facility

  • Inmates that tested positive: 177
  • Inmates recovered: 1
  • Inmate deaths: 1

Colquitt County Correctional Institute

  • Inmates that tested positive: 11
  • Inmates recovered: 11

Dooly State Prison

  • Staff that tested positive: 8
  • Staff recovered: 8
  • Inmates that tested positive: 17
  • Inmates recovered: 10
  • Inmate deaths: 1

Lee State Prison

  • Staff that tested positive: 20
  • Staff recovered: 20
  • Inmates that tested positive: 21
  • Inmates recovered: 19
  • Inmate deaths: 2

Mitchell County Correctional Institute

  • Inmates that tested positive: 3
  • Inmates recovered: 3

Wilcox State Prison

  • Staff that tested positive: 1
  • Staff recovered: 1
  • Inmates that tested positive: 0

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.