Tips for staying safe while operating your grill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, many people will fire up the grill and invite their family over to celebrate our nation’s independence.
The National Fire Safety Administration says that July is the peak month for grill fires and injuries.
Pam Fair with Safe Kids Columbus has some tips to make sure that you can stay safe while grilling and still enjoy your holiday.
- Never leave your grill unattended.
- Keep your grill at least three feet away from any combustible surfaces, wooden decks or your home structure.
- Keep kids and pets away from the grill. Even closed, it can still be hot and cause a burn.
- Follow all instructions on the propane tank and grill.
- Never use lighter fluid when you already have a flame. Some charcoal does not require lighter fluid and some does. Make sure to know which type you have.
- Never mix gasoline and grills. This is a recipe for disaster.
Make sure you stay safe and enjoy your holiday.
